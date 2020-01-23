Rhonda Joe Freeman

Rhonda Joe Freeman, 62, of Mt. Gilead passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at her home in Mount Gilead, Ohio. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crawford County Humane Society or to the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Those wishing to share a memory of Rhonda or to the Freeman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Rhonda Joe Freeman.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Jan. 25, 2020
