Richard A. Iiams, 67, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
Ric was born in Galion on November 20, 1951 to the late Richard L. and Mary V. (McCarthy) Iiams.
He graduated from Crestline High School in 1970. Ric proudly served his country in the Army in the Vietnam War. He was a member of the former English Lutheran Church, Crestline. Ric retired from CTR- Campbell Technology Recycling. A sports fanatic, Ric was a Cleveland Browns, Indians, and Cavs fan. Ric enjoyed watching old movies and repairing things around his home.
Ric is survived by brother, Roger and Therese Iiams of Delaware, OH; sister, Linda Sinclair of Galion; niece, Becky and Joe Taylor of Crestline; and many friends.
Ric was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Mary Iiams; and his faithful black Labrador, Jackson, who passed away in January.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Richard A. Iiams.
No services will be held. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline. Memorial contributions may be made to the Cleveland Clinic or the Crawford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Richard or to the Iiams family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
223 W. Main Street
Crestline, OH 44827
419-683-2020
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 23, 2019