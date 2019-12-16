Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard D. "Dick" Mackey. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Richard D. "Dick" Mackey, 78, of Galion passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.



Born September 2, 1941 in Galion, he was the son of the late Donald and Ruby (Haga) Mackey. He married Mary A. (Scott) Mackey on May 27, 1961 and she preceded him on June 18, 2008.



He was a graduate of the Spring Arbor Junior College. Dick worked for the State Highway Patrol from the 1960's until the 1970's and then went to work for the Galion City Police Department as an officer where he retired from in 2002 as a Lieutenant . He was a member of the Galion Fraternal Order of Police.



He is survived by three children, Donna (Mike) Hutchison of Willard, Linda (Nathan) Vance of Galion and Dawn Mackey-Wilson of Lenoir City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Rachel (Dr. David) Chambers, Amy King, Emilee Vance and Nicholas Vance; great granddaughter, Roslyn and sister, Patricia (Lloyd) Garverick of Galion.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 with Pastor Steven Hodges officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters Hospice, Galion Fraternal Order of Police or to Gospel Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Dick Mackey, and condolences may be made to them at Richard D. "Dick" Mackey, 78, of Galion passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.Born September 2, 1941 in Galion, he was the son of the late Donald and Ruby (Haga) Mackey. He married Mary A. (Scott) Mackey on May 27, 1961 and she preceded him on June 18, 2008.He was a graduate of the Spring Arbor Junior College. Dick worked for the State Highway Patrol from the 1960's until the 1970's and then went to work for the Galion City Police Department as an officer where he retired from in 2002 as a Lieutenant . He was a member of the Galion Fraternal Order of Police.He is survived by three children, Donna (Mike) Hutchison of Willard, Linda (Nathan) Vance of Galion and Dawn Mackey-Wilson of Lenoir City, Tenn.; grandchildren, Rachel (Dr. David) Chambers, Amy King, Emilee Vance and Nicholas Vance; great granddaughter, Roslyn and sister, Patricia (Lloyd) Garverick of Galion.The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 with Pastor Steven Hodges officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.Memorial contributions may be made to HomeCare Matters Hospice, Galion Fraternal Order of Police or to Gospel Baptist Church in care of the funeral home.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Dick Mackey, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close