Richard E. "Tuffy" Ernst

Service Information
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH
44833
(419)-468-4242
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard E. 'Tuffy Ernst, 88, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Woodside Village in Mt. Gilead after suffering from Dementia for the last 3 years.

Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home,303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Tuffy or to the Ernst family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Richard E. 'Tuffy Ernst.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.