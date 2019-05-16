Richard E. 'Tuffy Ernst, 88, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Woodside Village in Mt. Gilead after suffering from Dementia for the last 3 years.
Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home,303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Tuffy or to the Ernst family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Richard E. 'Tuffy Ernst.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 18, 2019