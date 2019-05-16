Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary





Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home,303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Tuffy or to the Ernst family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Richard E. 'Tuffy Ernst. Richard E. 'Tuffy Ernst, 88, passed away on May 14, 2019 at Woodside Village in Mt. Gilead after suffering from Dementia for the last 3 years.Friends may call on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home,303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the in care of the funeral home.Those wishing to share a memory of Tuffy or to the Ernst family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Richard E. 'Tuffy Ernst. Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 18, 2019

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.