Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard N. "Dick" Kochheiser. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Richard "Dick" N. Kochheiser, 80, of Galion, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home.



He was born July 19, 1939 in Galion to the late Clifford G. and Dora M. (Riddlebaugh) Kochheiser. On May 3, 1975, he married Carol A. (Haga) Kochheiser and she survives.



He attended Galion schools and was part of the 1957 class of Mansfield Senior High School, earning his diploma during his time in the Air Force. Richard served his country from 1957-1969 in the U.S. Air Force where he was a flight engineer on the C130 and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross during his time in Vietnam. He was able to go on the Honor Flight with his brother, Howard to Washington D.C. He returned home from the service and served his community as a Galion Police Officer from 1969 to 1991 holding many positions and retiring as Detective in charge of special investigations. He was named Policeman of the Year three times and was inducted into the Policeman Hall of Fame in Sarasota, Florida for his part in apprehending robbery suspects. He enjoyed golfing and doing woodworking, furniture upholstery and RV repair in his spare time. He enjoyed mowing and was called the "mower man", mowing several yards in the neighborhood. Richard worked part-time at Valley View Golf Course and Sears. He loved the Cleveland Browns and sewed several articles of clothing for himself with the Browns logo. He loved that he was able to attend the first game at the new Browns stadium.



Richard attended the Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church in Mansfield. He was a Lifetime member of the American Legion Post #243, Galion, an associate member of the Ohio Buckeye Sheriff's Association, and a former member of the Galion City Zoning Commission.



In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children, April (Nereste) Gaston of Wooster, Richard W. Kochheiser, and Christopher (Sharon) Kochheiser, all of Galion; his five granddaughters, Sarah Nieto, Madeline Kochheiser, Kayla Caudill, Keeley Brame, and Amber Blades; four great-granchildren; four step-grandsons; two step granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Barbara Joanne (Pryor) Bowman, the mother of his children; his daughter-in-law, Diane Kochheiser; his siblings, Faith Bilger, Harry, Donald, Howard, Max, Lawrence, and Clifford Kochheiser, Lawrence and Virgil Holloway; nephews, Terry and Bobby Bilger.



Friends may call on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Pastor Les Vnasdale officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens where full military honors will be given at the graveside by the U.S. Air Force and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Organizations.



Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #243, Galion.



Those wishing to share a memory of Richard or to the Kochheiser family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Richard Neil Kochheiser. Richard "Dick" N. Kochheiser, 80, of Galion, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home.He was born July 19, 1939 in Galion to the late Clifford G. and Dora M. (Riddlebaugh) Kochheiser. On May 3, 1975, he married Carol A. (Haga) Kochheiser and she survives.He attended Galion schools and was part of the 1957 class of Mansfield Senior High School, earning his diploma during his time in the Air Force. Richard served his country from 1957-1969 in the U.S. Air Force where he was a flight engineer on the C130 and earned the Distinguished Flying Cross during his time in Vietnam. He was able to go on the Honor Flight with his brother, Howard to Washington D.C. He returned home from the service and served his community as a Galion Police Officer from 1969 to 1991 holding many positions and retiring as Detective in charge of special investigations. He was named Policeman of the Year three times and was inducted into the Policeman Hall of Fame in Sarasota, Florida for his part in apprehending robbery suspects. He enjoyed golfing and doing woodworking, furniture upholstery and RV repair in his spare time. He enjoyed mowing and was called the "mower man", mowing several yards in the neighborhood. Richard worked part-time at Valley View Golf Course and Sears. He loved the Cleveland Browns and sewed several articles of clothing for himself with the Browns logo. He loved that he was able to attend the first game at the new Browns stadium.Richard attended the Cornerstone Grace Brethren Church in Mansfield. He was a Lifetime member of the American Legion Post #243, Galion, an associate member of the Ohio Buckeye Sheriff's Association, and a former member of the Galion City Zoning Commission.In addition to his wife, Carol, he is survived by his children, April (Nereste) Gaston of Wooster, Richard W. Kochheiser, and Christopher (Sharon) Kochheiser, all of Galion; his five granddaughters, Sarah Nieto, Madeline Kochheiser, Kayla Caudill, Keeley Brame, and Amber Blades; four great-granchildren; four step-grandsons; two step granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wife, Barbara Joanne (Pryor) Bowman, the mother of his children; his daughter-in-law, Diane Kochheiser; his siblings, Faith Bilger, Harry, Donald, Howard, Max, Lawrence, and Clifford Kochheiser, Lawrence and Virgil Holloway; nephews, Terry and Bobby Bilger.Friends may call on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Pastor Les Vnasdale officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens where full military honors will be given at the graveside by the U.S. Air Force and the Galion/Crestline Veteran's Organizations.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Post #243, Galion.Those wishing to share a memory of Richard or to the Kochheiser family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Richard Neil Kochheiser. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Sept. 18, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Police Officers U.S. Air Force Veterans World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close