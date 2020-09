Richard (Dick) Ralph Ruhl, 77, of Crestline passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Brookdale of Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, Ohio.A memorial service will be held at the Calvary United Church of Christ in Crestline on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00am with Diane Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline, OhioAs mandated by Governor DeWine, face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged.Those wishing to share a memory of Dick or the Ruhl family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com. The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Richard (Dick) Ralph Ruhl.