Richard Ralph "(Dick)" Ruhl
Richard (Dick) Ralph Ruhl, 77, of Crestline passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Brookdale of Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, Ohio.

A memorial service will be held at the Calvary United Church of Christ in Crestline on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 11:00am with Diane Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Crestline, Ohio

As mandated by Governor DeWine, face coverings and social distancing will be encouraged.

Those wishing to share a memory of Dick or the Ruhl family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline, is honored to serve the family of Richard (Dick) Ralph Ruhl.

Published in Galion Inquirer from Sep. 7 to Oct. 6, 2020.
