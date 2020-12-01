Richard W. "Dick" Beck, 90, of Galion, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born December 4, 1929 in rural Galion and was the son of Walter A. and Cleo (Seif) Beck. Dick married his fellow classmate, Barbara (Ross) Beck on June 9, 1948 and they have been married for 72 years.

Richard graduated from Galion High School in 1947 and served his country for three years in the Ohio National Guard. Early in his life, he worked as a mechanic at the Central Garage but worked most of his life as a Dairy and Grain farmer, known as HY-YU Farms, for 50 years, retiring in 2002. Along with his wife, they operated the Mission House for missionaries on leave or deputation, since 1975, hosting many families from all over the world.

During his lifetime, Dick served on the Board of Directors for the Crawford County Farm Bureau Association in Bucyrus and on the Marion Production Credit Association. In August of 1969 he was elected by the Dispatch Blue Ribbon Farm family as the largest farm operation in Crawford County, being honored at the State Fair by the Ohio Governor.

He was a member of Gospel Baptist Church in Galion and was active with The Gideons International for many years.

Richard and his wife had a cottage at Lake Erie on Heidelberg Beach for many years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed waterskiing and teaching others how to waterski.

Upon retiring, he and his wife, Barbara enjoyed spending their winters in Daytona Beach, Florida where they attended First Baptist Church of Daytona.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by daughters Pat (Mark) Britt of Galion and Eileen Mason (George) Koons of Tucson, Arizona; son Steve Beck of Galion; eight grandchildren Shawn (Jodi) Britt, Kevin (Sophia) Britt, Jamie (Sam) Staton, Jeremy (Tami) Beck, Jason (Christina) Beck, Justin (Stephanie) Beck Cassandra (Aubrey) Stahle and Amandah Beck; 15 great-grandchildren and a sister Helen Petty of Talking Rock, Georgia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Nathan Beck; sisters Isabelle Stuckey, Laura Hart and Ruth Thew and son-in-law Dan Mason.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday with Pastor Steven Hodges officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Soundword Ministries, Dan and Nancy Orr in care of the funeral home.

