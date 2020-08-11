PIQUA — Rikki K. Bornhorst, 71, of Piqua passed away at 3:42 a.m. Tuesday August 11, 2020 at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

She was born October 11, 1948 in Muncie, Indiana to Mary "Jenny" (Livingston) Maloon Hardman of Piqua and the late Robert Maloon.

She married David A. Bornhorst August 11, 1989 in Piqua, and he survives.

Survivors include two sons, David (Jodi) Dunckel of California, Jason (Nikki) Bornhorst of Hilliard; two grandchildren, Derek Dunkel, Makenzie Bornhorst; and a brother, Michael Maloon of Arizona. She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Kylie Dunckel.

Mrs. Bornhorst retired in 2012 having held positions at Heartland Home Care and Hospice, Piqua Manor Nursing Home, Mohawk Valley General Hospital, and several physician offices.

She dedicated her career to helping others with their health needs and care. She served on the Board of Directors of the Piqua Kiwanis Club, Piqua United Way, Piqua Women in Networking, Sunrise Adult Day Care Center and the Education Board of the Miami County YMCA. In addition to her family, she enjoyed acrylic painting, reading, gardening and kayaking.

Private services are being provided to her family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County, Inc., P. O. Box 502, Troy, OH 45373 or Heartland Hospice of Columbus, 6500 Busch Blvd., #210, Columbus, OH 43229.

Guestbook condolences and expressions of sympathy, to be provided to the family, may be expressed through jamiesonandyannucci.com.