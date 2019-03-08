Obituary Print Rita L. Linn (1929 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Rita L. Linn, 89, of Galion, passed away at Signature Health Care on Friday, March 8, 2019 in Galion.



Rita was born in Willard, on November 29, 1929 to the late Ambrose L. and Gertrude U. Daniel. She married James (Jamie) "Bud" Linn on May 22, 1948 and he survives her.



Rita graduated from Galion High School in 1947. She was a homemaker and enjoyed volunteering at the Galion Hospital. She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Crestline where she attended and enjoyed volunteering as often as she could as her religious faith was very important to her. Rita was a wonderful mother and a loving wife and would do anything she could for her family and loved each and every one of them. She was a great cook and baker, making the best cherry pie.



Rita is survived by husband James Linn; her children, Rita Carleen (Hubert) Maultsby of Florida, Mark Linn of California, Kristin Reilly of Pennsylvania, Deborah (George) Jensen of Tennessee, Steven (Barbara) Linn of New Jersey, Kevin (Patricia) Linn of New Jersey, Brian (Eileen) Linn of New York, Matt (Lauri) Linn of Pennsylvania, Jeff (Lisa) Linn of New Jersey; sisters, Helen Philpott of Mansfield, Joanne Ambacher of Cleveland, and Susanne Daniel of Galion, Donna Daniel of Galion; her grandchildren, Erica, Shaun, Jamie, Kevin, Megan, Eric, Ryan, Shannon, Samantha, Jessica, Rachel, James, Mary-Kate, Lauren, Brenna, Peter, Devon, Maggie, Michael; numerous great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Rita was preceded in death by her son, James Michael Linn; and sister, Doris Daniel; and granddaughter, Stephanie.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, 331 N. Thoman Street, Crestline with Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline.



Those wishing to share a memory of Rita or to the Linn family may do so by visiting



303 Portland Way North

Galion , OH 44833

Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 13, 2019

