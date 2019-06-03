Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Calvin Holt. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Calvin Holt, 90, of Galion passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 after a brief illness at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.



He was born November 13, 1928 in Marion, Ohio and was the son of Clarence and Louvonda (Evans) Holt.



First and foremost, Bob loved his family. He proudly served his country during World War II in the United States Navy. He worked for many years as a machinist and foreman with Galion Manufacturing, a Division of Galion Dresser, retiring in 1992. Bob owned and operated Holt's Lawnmower Service in Galion for many years. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion, St. Francis Council 1234, Knights of Columbus, American Legion Scarbrough Post 243, Galion Loyal Order of Moose 303 and the Galion Elks Lodge 1191. . In his spare time, he enjoyed playing cards, fishing, especially in "the U. P.," woodworking and always growing a large garden with his wife.



He was a loving husband to his wife of nearly 70 years, Janette (Studer) Holt, who survives and whom he married on January 7, 1950. In addition, Bob was a loving father to 10 children and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is survived by son, Larry (Norma) Holt of California, Linda Kellogg of Alaska, Laura (Richard) Beal of Galion, Lonnie (Atara) Holt of Galion, Lee Holt of Mansfield, Cal (Renita) Holt of Galion, Rex (Gale) Holt of Galion, Shelley (Todd) Harding of Galion and Dan (Mary) Holt of Grayslake, Illinois; two brothers, Firm and Daryl Holt and two sisters, Donna Pirrung and Martha Potts.



In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a son, Randy Holt and nine brothers and sisters.



The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at St. Joseph Activity Center, 115 North Liberty St., Galion, Ohio 44833. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 5 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 135 North Liberty St. Galion with Father Paul Fahrbach as celebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Galion.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School in care of the funeral home.



