Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert "Bob" Dickerson. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Dickerson, 73, of Galion passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his residence.



Born September 25, 1946 in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Harold George and Fern M. (Glenn) Dickerson. He married Sharon E. (Plummer) Dickerson November, 1979 and she preceded him on February 11, 2008.



He was a graduate of Galion High School in 1964 and worked as a computer programmer at PECO and Peabody in Galion. Bob enjoyed science fiction movies, especially Star Wars and Star Trek, fishing at Clearfork Reservoir and Charles Mill Lake. He liked to help people and especially liked to work on Harley Davidson motorcycles with his brother Dale.



He is survived by children Debra (Roger) Poast of rural Galion, Rob (Ellen) Dickerson of New Hartford, New York and Wendy (Kris) Holdcraft of Huron; step-children Brian Barrows of Galion, Tammy (Jim) Patterson of Galion and Robbie Barrows of New York; grandchildren Amanda (Barry) Oyler, Ben (Kallie) Poast, Kristina (Jesse) Sellman, Shelby Morgan, Katie Morgan and Trenton Dickerson; step-grandchildren Trent Dunn and Shyanne Drake; six great- grandchildren; brother Dale (April) Dickerson of Galion; niece Angela (Darren) Young of Ontario and great-nephews Brett and Adam Young.



A gathering of family and friends will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Bob Dickerson, and condolences may be made to them at Robert "Bob" Dickerson, 73, of Galion passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his residence.Born September 25, 1946 in Cleveland, he was the son of the late Harold George and Fern M. (Glenn) Dickerson. He married Sharon E. (Plummer) Dickerson November, 1979 and she preceded him on February 11, 2008.He was a graduate of Galion High School in 1964 and worked as a computer programmer at PECO and Peabody in Galion. Bob enjoyed science fiction movies, especially Star Wars and Star Trek, fishing at Clearfork Reservoir and Charles Mill Lake. He liked to help people and especially liked to work on Harley Davidson motorcycles with his brother Dale.He is survived by children Debra (Roger) Poast of rural Galion, Rob (Ellen) Dickerson of New Hartford, New York and Wendy (Kris) Holdcraft of Huron; step-children Brian Barrows of Galion, Tammy (Jim) Patterson of Galion and Robbie Barrows of New York; grandchildren Amanda (Barry) Oyler, Ben (Kallie) Poast, Kristina (Jesse) Sellman, Shelby Morgan, Katie Morgan and Trenton Dickerson; step-grandchildren Trent Dunn and Shyanne Drake; six great- grandchildren; brother Dale (April) Dickerson of Galion; niece Angela (Darren) Young of Ontario and great-nephews Brett and Adam Young.A gathering of family and friends will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Bob Dickerson, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close