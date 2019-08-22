Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert E. Dowman. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert E. Dowman, 84, of Galion passed away unexpectedly, Monday August 19, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.



Born July 15, 1935 in Port Orchard, Washington, he was the son of Henry Dowman and Amelia Minerva (McMullen) Dowman. He married Mary Ann (Cornett) on December 18, 1976 and she survives.



Bob moved to Galion in 2018 to be closer to family coming from Lawton, Oklahoma and prior to that lived in Freeport, Ill. where he retired as a machinist from Sauer Sunstrand in Freeport and previously worked for the former Twin Disc in Rockford, Ill. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan and collected sports cards and coins. He was a bit of a handy man and a perfectionist and once he set his mind to something you could be assured it would be done correctly. Bob was also a very devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Ruben (Debra) Dowman of Cedarville, Ill, Ronald (Debbie) Dowman of Galion and Elaine (Michael) Wales of Russellville, Ky.; 10 grandchildren, Ashley (Zach) Zimmerman, Shawn Dowman, Erica Buchanan, Tabitha (Scott) Graves, Christopher Dowman, Christopher Wise, Robert (Alyssa) Wales, Athina (Jacob) Moore, Justin Wales and Alyssa Wales; seven great grandchildren and one on the way; brother, Howard and a sister, Phyllis



In addition to his parents and stepfather, Arthur DeCorsey he was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy and two sisters, Kay and Eunice.



