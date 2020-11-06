1/1
Robert E. Stauffer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert E. Stauffer, 84, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020 under the care of his family and OhioHealth Hospice.

He was born in Bucyrus on May 2, 1936 to the late Robert and Ruth (Vollmer) Stauffer. He graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1954 and Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh in 1958. He worked for Galion Iron Works as their Chief Engineer, designing and receiving patents on a number of their products. After retiring from Komatsu Dresser, he worked with Carter Machine and did some consulting until health no longer permitted.

Bob married the former Nancy Wiles on December 11, 1960, sharing nearly 60 years of marriage. While most of his time was consumed by his work, he also loved to tinker as he could fix anything, enjoyed aviation, and spending time with fellow pilot and dear friend and classmate, Walt Giffin. He and his family traveled to air shows, attended Indy 500 races, and enjoyed lake vacations in Missouri.

At home, he could be found caring for his yard or under the hood of one of his Volkswagen diesels. His grandchildren brought him joy and lots of pranks were given and received over the years. Bob was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bucyrus, a former Scoutmaster, and will be remembered as a giving man who was willing to help any way he could.

In addition to his bride, Nancy Stauffer, Bob is survived by their sons, Chuck, Dave (Caryn), and Doug (Valarie) Stauffer; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his brother, Charles (Frances) Stauffer and family.

The Stauffer family will hold private services and Bob will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to remember him with a memorial gift are encouraged to make them payable to OhioHealth Hospice or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They can be given at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Bob's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Service
129 W Warren St
Bucyrus, OH 44820
(419) 562-6811
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved