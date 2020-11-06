Robert E. Stauffer, 84, died peacefully at his home on Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020 under the care of his family and OhioHealth Hospice.

He was born in Bucyrus on May 2, 1936 to the late Robert and Ruth (Vollmer) Stauffer. He graduated from Bucyrus High School in 1954 and Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh in 1958. He worked for Galion Iron Works as their Chief Engineer, designing and receiving patents on a number of their products. After retiring from Komatsu Dresser, he worked with Carter Machine and did some consulting until health no longer permitted.

Bob married the former Nancy Wiles on December 11, 1960, sharing nearly 60 years of marriage. While most of his time was consumed by his work, he also loved to tinker as he could fix anything, enjoyed aviation, and spending time with fellow pilot and dear friend and classmate, Walt Giffin. He and his family traveled to air shows, attended Indy 500 races, and enjoyed lake vacations in Missouri.

At home, he could be found caring for his yard or under the hood of one of his Volkswagen diesels. His grandchildren brought him joy and lots of pranks were given and received over the years. Bob was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Bucyrus, a former Scoutmaster, and will be remembered as a giving man who was willing to help any way he could.

In addition to his bride, Nancy Stauffer, Bob is survived by their sons, Chuck, Dave (Caryn), and Doug (Valarie) Stauffer; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and his brother, Charles (Frances) Stauffer and family.

The Stauffer family will hold private services and Bob will be laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to remember him with a memorial gift are encouraged to make them payable to OhioHealth Hospice or St. Paul's Lutheran Church. They can be given at Wise Funeral Service, 129 W Warren St., Bucyrus, Ohio 44820. Memories and photos can be shared on Bob's tribute page at www.wisefuneral.com