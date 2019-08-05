Robert J. "Tank" Runyon, 78, of Crestline, passed away after a short illness on Friday, August 2, 2019 at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus, OH.
Friends may call on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 N. Thoman Street, Crestline. Funeral
services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline, Ohio with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Those attending are asked to honor Bob by wearing Ohio State Buckeye or Crestline Bulldog attire. Those wearing the "team up north's" colors will be asked to leave!
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline High School Athletic Department in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Robert or to the Runyon family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Robert J. Runyon.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Aug. 7, 2019