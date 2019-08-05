Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





Friends may call on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 N. Thoman Street, Crestline. Funeral



services will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline, Ohio with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. Those attending are asked to honor Bob by wearing Ohio State Buckeye or Crestline Bulldog attire. Those wearing the "team up north's" colors will be asked to leave!



Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline High School Athletic Department in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Robert or to the Runyon family may do so by visiting



