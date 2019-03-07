Obituary Print Robert L. "Bob" Hall (1960 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Robert L. "Bob" Hall, 58, of Galion passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Galion Pointe.



He was born October 6, 1960 in Mason, West Virginia and was the son of Albert and Clara (Roush) Hall. Bob is survived by his wife of 26 years, Kay (Miller) Hall whom he married on September 30, 1992.



He proudly served his country in the United States Army and worked for many years as a sheet metal fabricator at Elliott Machine in Galion. Bob was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Galion Aerie 630, Army-Navy Club and a life-member of the AMVETS Polk Township Post 1979. He was fan of the Cincinnati Bengals.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by brother, Jim Hall of Fredericktown; sisters, Hilda Collins of Rutland, Ohio, Iliana (Terry) Holub of Loogootee, Indiana, Erma (Larry) Michaels of Leesburg, Florida, Barb (Clint) Howe of Galion, Sandy (Bruce) Nichols of Warwick, Rhode Island and Linda (Lindsey) Holub of Galion; brother-in-law Kane (Amy) Miller of Galion, two sisters-in-law Tina Webb of Mansfield and Tonia (Danny) Webb of Independence, Kentucky and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by two sisters, Clara "Jeanie" Robie and Ginger VanMeter.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019. Burial will be in Iberia Cemetery.



Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



