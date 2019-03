Obituary Print Robert L. "Bob" Miller





Friends may call on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Marines and the Crestline/Galion Veteran's Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline/Galion Veteran's Military Funeral Detail in care of the funeral home.



Robert "Bob" L. Miller, 86, passed away at Arbors at Mifflin Nursing Home, Mansfield on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

