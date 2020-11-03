Robert Lee Scott, 76, of Galion, went home to be with the Lord on November 2, 2020 at Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital, Columbus, Ohio.

Robert was born in Galion, Ohio, on August 20, 1944 to the late William and Lucille (Shumaker) Scott. He married Linda (Weldon) Scott on August 22, 2010 and she survives him.

Robert graduated from Mt. Gilead High School, Class of 1962. Robert was a proud veteran, serving his country in the United States Army from 1965 – 1971. Robert excelled at baseball in his youth and played semi pro baseball. Robert was a previous member of Southview Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching the Cleveland Indians and western films. He was an excellent bowler and enjoyed golfing. Robert and Linda enjoyed going on trips around Ohio and their yearly trips to Myrtle Beach. He also enjoyed playing cards monthly with his card group. He also loved mushroom hunting.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by two sons, Tim (Lisa) Scott, Mansfield, Chad (Joyce) Scott, Mansfield; stepdaughter, Gabrielle (Dominic) Draper, Maiden, North Carolina; grandchildren; Madison Scott, Mansfield, Kylee and Isaac Draper, Maiden, North Carolina; brother, Ron (Bonnie) Scott, Mt. Gilead; sisters, Jan Edge, Archer City, Texas, Jeannie Carver, Galion, JoAnn (Steve) Randall, Porum, Oklahoma as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by an infant brother.

Friends may call on Thursday, November 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion, Ohio. Memorial services will be held immediately following at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Don Wake officiating. Burial will follow in Iberia Cemetery, Iberia with full military honors.

In accordance with the Governor's mandate, masks will be required to enter the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.

Those wishing to share a memory of Robert or to the Scott family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Robert Lee Scott.