Robert Milton Riddlebaugh, 88, of Crestline passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Magnolia Terrace in Galion.
Born October 6, 1931 in Galion, he was the son of Ralph Milton and Ida Mae (Hill) Riddlebaugh. Bob married Miriam Janice (Seitz) Riddlebaugh on December 7, 1968 and she survives.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict where he was awarded several metals for his service. Bob worked as a welder for the former Perfection-Cobey in Galion and the Birch Corp, He also owned and operated the Clean Container Company in Galion for 29 years and lastly retired from the Richland Mall in Ontario where he worked in the maintenance department. He was a member of the Galion Blue Lodge, 414 Free and Accepted Masons; 32nd Degree Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus; Eastern Star, Warpole Lodge 366 in Upper Sandusky. Bob enjoyed refinishing furniture, traveling, cooking, his cats and above all he was always known for having a joke to tell you when he saw you.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by children, Paula Maureen Arcarese, Debra Lyn Rine and Jeff Riddlebaugh; grandchildren, William Cymbala, Samona Rine, Miriam Rine and Paul Rine and a sister, Ilene Day.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Raymond, Muriel "Gene" and Thomas Riddlebaugh; sisters, Betty Banks, Ruth Bashoff, Maxine Riddlebaugh and Helen Dailey and grandson, Joshua Rine.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Gospel Baptist Church, 5670 State Route 19, Galion, Ohio 44833 with Pastor Steven Hodges officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service starting at 1:00 p.m.
Full military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society serving Crawford County in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Bob Riddlebaugh, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.