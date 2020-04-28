Robert S. Estep, 86, of Galion, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home. Born May 25, 1933 in Rotz, Kentucky (Harlan County), he was the son of Harvey and Eva (Herron) Estep.
Robert retired from Gledhill Road Machinery following 30 years of service. He lived in Florida for several years and was a member of the Amvets. He liked to fish and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson.
He is survived by five grandchildren, Shalana (Jeremy) Makeever, Bill (Wendy) Ricker, Jr., Jason (Traci) Adkins, Shawn Rosen and Eric Rosen; nine great grandchildren, Alexis (Zachary) Craft, Robert (Heather Mott) McDaniel III, Jacob (Brie McKay) McDaniel, Eli Ricker, Tiara Shade, Camdon Ambers, Dakota (Emily Klopfer) Rosen, Kolton (Rayven Keaton) Rosen and Cheyenne Rosen; and five great-great-grandchildren, Clay, Avery, Remington, Lincoln and Clara Belle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by eight brothers and sisters.
Because of the current health crisis, there will be no services at this time. A Celebration of Robert's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 29, 2020