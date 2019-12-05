Robert 'Bob' Trent, 86, of Crestline, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from natural causes after living a full life.
Family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, where funeral services will follow at 6:00 PM with Pastor Nathan Hale officiating. Military honors will be rendered at the funeral home by the U. S. Marine Corps and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2019