Ronald Eugene McKee, 63, passed away on April 20, 2019, at the Bucyrus Community Hospital.



Ron was born in Bucyrus, Ohio on July 17,1955, to the late James R. and Betty (Vaughan) McKee.



Ron worked in Construction, where he was skilled in Masonry. He graduated from Colonel Crawford High School in 1974. Ron enjoyed being in the outdoors and doing all the things he loved as often as he could, such as fishing, deer hunting, raising his beloved Saint Bernards and working in his vegetable garden.



Ron is survived by his daughter, Brandy McKee and Martin Ash of Bucyrus; his grandchildren, Tyler (Chelsea Eidson) McKee, Christian Evans, and Portia McKee; great-grandchildren, Elliott, Kamdyn, Kaydan, Kodan; his brother, Don "Short" (Paula) McKee of Bucyrus; sister, Penny (Bill) Jasinski; his significant other, Cyndi McKinnon of North Robinson; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loving dog, Skip.



Friends may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery.



