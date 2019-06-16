Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald L. Gantzler. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronald L. Gantzler, 78, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019 in his current resident at Crestwood Care Center, Shelby, Ohio.



Ron was born in Crestline on September 28, 1940 to the late Charles R. and Mary Fern (Lewis) Gantzler. He married Cheryl L. (Knapp) Gantzler on September 5, 1964 and she survives him.



Ron was a graduate of Crestline High School, Class of 1958. He was employed by General Motors, Ontario, as a machine repairman until his retirement in 2000. He was a dedicated member, Deacon, and Church Treasurer, of the West Side Baptist Church under former Pastor Ken Fielder and then Pastor Joe Smith. Ron was dedicated to running a bus route for the church and remembered every child's birthday with a card. Ron devoted his life to the Lord and his family. Ron loved to work with his hands and remodel his Crestline home to make it beautiful for his wife and family. Many years of love and hard work were put into his home. Ron loved to spend time with this grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved his wife, Cheryl, more than anything. He would tell people the story of how they met and that he married the most beautiful woman ever. Ron was also a proud and dedicated member of the Lions Club and Arcana Lodge #272, Crestline (Free and Accepted Masons).



Ron's favorite bible verse was Romans 8:28 –"And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."



In addition to his wife Cheryl (Knapp) Gantzler; he is survived by his sons; Brian (Judith) Gantzler, Columbus, Scott Gantzler, Crestline; his foster daughters, Wanda Marker and Lesia Leach, 13 grandchildren, over 20 great-grandchildren, his brother Raymond Gantzler, Crestline, his brother-in-law, Ted Knapp, and his sister-in-law, Barbara Moyer.



Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Amick.



Friends may call on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, until the time of funeral services which will be held at 4:00 PM with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to the West Side Baptist Church, Bus Ministry.



Those wishing to share a memory of Ron or to the Gantzler family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald L. Gantzler. Ronald L. Gantzler, 78, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2019 in his current resident at Crestwood Care Center, Shelby, Ohio.Ron was born in Crestline on September 28, 1940 to the late Charles R. and Mary Fern (Lewis) Gantzler. He married Cheryl L. (Knapp) Gantzler on September 5, 1964 and she survives him.Ron was a graduate of Crestline High School, Class of 1958. He was employed by General Motors, Ontario, as a machine repairman until his retirement in 2000. He was a dedicated member, Deacon, and Church Treasurer, of the West Side Baptist Church under former Pastor Ken Fielder and then Pastor Joe Smith. Ron was dedicated to running a bus route for the church and remembered every child's birthday with a card. Ron devoted his life to the Lord and his family. Ron loved to work with his hands and remodel his Crestline home to make it beautiful for his wife and family. Many years of love and hard work were put into his home. Ron loved to spend time with this grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved his wife, Cheryl, more than anything. He would tell people the story of how they met and that he married the most beautiful woman ever. Ron was also a proud and dedicated member of the Lions Club and Arcana Lodge #272, Crestline (Free and Accepted Masons).Ron's favorite bible verse was Romans 8:28 –"And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose."In addition to his wife Cheryl (Knapp) Gantzler; he is survived by his sons; Brian (Judith) Gantzler, Columbus, Scott Gantzler, Crestline; his foster daughters, Wanda Marker and Lesia Leach, 13 grandchildren, over 20 great-grandchildren, his brother Raymond Gantzler, Crestline, his brother-in-law, Ted Knapp, and his sister-in-law, Barbara Moyer.Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Amick.Friends may call on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline, until the time of funeral services which will be held at 4:00 PM with Pastor Joe Smith officiating. Burial will be held at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the West Side Baptist Church, Bus Ministry.Those wishing to share a memory of Ron or to the Gantzler family may do so by visiting masfh.com The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ronald L. Gantzler. Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 19, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close