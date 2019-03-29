Obituary Print Ronald W. "Big Ron" Balyeat | Visit Guest Book

Ronald W. "Big Ron" Balyeat, 71, passed away on Friday, March 28, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital after a long illness.



Ron was born in Galion, Ohio on March 11, 1948 to the late Henry "Hank" Levering and Dorothy "Dot" (Wilcox) Levering.



Ron was a lifelong resident of Galion and loved his small town. Many remember him from as far back as "Big Ron's Cycle" and Gala Lanes. His favorite pastimes included his love for motorcycles, traveling, no matter the distance; even garage sales or to just enjoy the great outdoors. He also enjoyed his little farm, which was the place to go for great friend and family gatherings.



He is survived by his two daughters; Rana (Greg) Gosser of Galion and Kerri (Eric) Hedges of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Also three grandchildren Harley and Preston Balyeat and Zackery Hedges.



Also surviving is a sister Linda Levering.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 30, 2019

