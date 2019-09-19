Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ross E. Leatherow. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Ross E. Leatherow, 82, of Galion passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Mill Creek Nursing Center in Galion.



Born July 12, 1937 in Loudonville, he was the son of Elza D. and Pearl E. (Funk) Leatherow. He married Dottie (Miller) Leatherow on January 25, 1969 and they enjoyed 50 years together.



Ross worked at Flick Lumber, Ashland Oil Company and farmed. He was a well-known school bus driver for Galion schools for 25 years and enjoyed traveling to many states for school bus rodeos. Ross was devoted to his family and was affectionally known as "PawPaw." He would gladly help anyone in need.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by children Crisse (Ken) Sand of Galion, Marsha (Gordy) Caldwell of Baltimore, Maryland, Connie (Ralph) Anderson of Logansport, Indiana, Chris (Anna Marie) Leatherow of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Matt Campo of Green Camp, Ohio and Pauline (Rob) Ade of Yucca Valley, California; grandchildren Katelyn (Matt) Strickler, Joshua Sand, Linsay (Brian) Clifford, Kacie Caldwell, Mandy (Raymond) Kramer, Anna (Jessie) Holcomb, Alexa (Steve) Myers, Austin (Erin) Anderson, Aaron Anderson, Matthew Leatherow, Teresa Leatherow, Matthew Campo, Rachael Ade, Requel Ade and Rebekah Ade; eight great-grandchildren; sister Alvena M. "Beanie" Bonham of Mansfield and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers Bill and George Leatherow and sisters June and Helen Leatherow.



Private services will be held for the family.



Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Community Center YMCA in care of the funeral home.



The family would like to thank Avita Galion Hospital, staff at Mill Creek Nursing and HomeCare Matters for their compassionate care.



