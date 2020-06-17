Royal Nickler, Jr., 94, of Galion, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Signature Health Care in Galion.
Born July 19, 1925 in Mansfield, Ohio, he was the son of Royal "Roy" and Vernona (Volz) Nickler, Sr. He married Evelyn Jane (Blaising) and they enjoyed 70 years of marriage until she preceded him on April 24, 2020.
He was a graduate of Galion High School in 1944 and served in the United States Army during World War II. Royal worked as a machinist for 42 years at Carter Machine in Galion and in his early years enjoyed hunting and also enjoyed fishing later in life. Along with his wife, he was an avid Indian artifact hunter and was very knowledgeable on the subject. After he retired, he and his wife spent eighteen winters in Arizona enjoying sun over snow here in Ohio.
He is survived by two daughters, Susan (Ralph) Nelson of Galion and Sandra (fiancée John Gaulrapp) Nickler of Cave Creek, Arizona; son Randy (Cathy) Nickler of Galion; three grandchildren, Laura (Kevin) Garver of Shelby, Keith (Heidi) Nickler of Bellville and Aikkiko Nicole Nickler in the United States Navy, stationed aboard the USS Essex; six great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by a son, Royal Nickler, III.
Private services for the family will be held at a later date with full military honors conducted by the United States Army and the local Veterans Military Funeral Detail.
Memorial contributions may be made to A Soldier's Best Friend in care of the funeral home.
Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Royal Nickler, Jr., and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 17 to Jul. 16, 2020.