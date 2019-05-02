Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory 216 Washington Street Port Clinton , OH 43452 (419)-732-3121 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Providence Lutheran Church 8131 Airport Hwy Holland , OH View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Providence Lutheran Church 8131 Airport Hwy Holland , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Royce is survived by his son Royce S. Hutchinson, daughter Linda M. McCormick, Grandsons Royce M. and John A. Hutchinson, and Ryan Kruger, second wife Linda L. Asperger and her children, Sue (Tim) Carter-Kincaid, Mark (Karen) Carter. He has a brother David Hutchinson, Sylvania OH and a sister Laurie Cooper, Grand Rapids MI.



Royce was predeceased by his wife Barbara Ann (Martin) and second wife's children, Amy Carter-Heggie and Ronald Carter.



Royce was born April 20th 1936 in Napoleon, Ohio to Royce and Marguerite (Fetter) Hutchinson. He was a graduate of Galion High School, Galion OH and Bowling Green State University.



Royce was an accomplished piano player. He had a combo called "A Touch of Class" and directed the Magnavox Band in Fort Wayne IN. He was an avid fisherman spending many a vacation in Minnesota and Canada fishing. He also spent many weekends fishing on Lake Erie. He retired to Port Clinton OH in 1995 to be closer to the lake. He also golfed with enthusiasm and was a regular in the Phelps Dodge Golf League. He worked for Phelps Dodge Copper Products as a chemist and manager of the analytical lab for 30 years. Prior to Phelps Dodge he also worked for Ford Motor Company, Monroe MI. He also worked briefly for Magnavox Corp. in Fort Wayne IN.



Royce Laub Hutchinson, 83, of Port Clinton Ohio, passed away April 29th, 2019.

Royce is survived by his son Royce S. Hutchinson, daughter Linda M. McCormick, Grandsons Royce M. and John A. Hutchinson, and Ryan Kruger, second wife Linda L. Asperger and her children, Sue (Tim) Carter-Kincaid, Mark (Karen) Carter. He has a brother David Hutchinson, Sylvania OH and a sister Laurie Cooper, Grand Rapids MI.

Royce was predeceased by his wife Barbara Ann (Martin) and second wife's children, Amy Carter-Heggie and Ronald Carter.

Royce was born April 20th 1936 in Napoleon, Ohio to Royce and Marguerite (Fetter) Hutchinson. He was a graduate of Galion High School, Galion OH and Bowling Green State University.

Royce was an accomplished piano player. He had a combo called "A Touch of Class" and directed the Magnavox Band in Fort Wayne IN. He was an avid fisherman spending many a vacation in Minnesota and Canada fishing. He also spent many weekends fishing on Lake Erie. He retired to Port Clinton OH in 1995 to be closer to the lake. He also golfed with enthusiasm and was a regular in the Phelps Dodge Golf League. He worked for Phelps Dodge Copper Products as a chemist and manager of the analytical lab for 30 years. Prior to Phelps Dodge he also worked for Ford Motor Company, Monroe MI. He also worked briefly for Magnavox Corp. in Fort Wayne IN.

Memorial Services will be conducted 11am, Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Hwy, Holland, OH 43528 where family and friends will be received one hour prior to service. Memorial luncheon to follow at Dave and Joni Hutchinson's home. Memorial Contributions may be directed to Ottawa County Humane Society, 2424 Sand Rd, Port Clinton, OH 43452, Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Rd, Castalia OH, 44824, or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Arrangements by Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, OH.

Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 4, 2019

