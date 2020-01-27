Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruby Arlene Cover. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Crawford County native Ruby Arlene Cover, 81, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020 from complications following a stroke on December 28. She most recently resided at the Dublin Retirement Village.



She was born March 3, 1938 in Bucyrus, Ohio to the late T.J. (Mike) and Ruth (Brinkman) Crissinger. Ruby was instrumental in the operation of the family farm and the family restaurant the "Arlie Glen Inn" west of Bucyrus.



A 1956 graduate of Mt. Zion High School, Ruby was employed as a secretary throughout her life among employers Swan Rubber, Ohio Locomotive Crane, Wynford High School, and finally, the Galion City Schools, from where she retired. She also was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, The Galion Booster Club, the Ohio Association of Public School Employees, Women of the Moose 177 of Galion, the Bucyrus American Legion Ladies Auxiliary 181, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Galion Aerie 630 and the 70 Knotters Flying Club.



She began playing the piano by ear at age five and began both piano and organ lessons at age nine. At the age of fifteen, she began her career as a church organist, a position she held for sixty consecutive years among Woodlawn UMC in Bucyrus, LaFeria UMC in LaFeria, Texas, and the First Presbyterian Church in Galion where she also directed the bell choir, arranged the special music performances, and served as an Elder.



She met her husband Max in 1968, and they spent nearly fifty years together before his passing in February of 2017. Together they enjoyed flying, dancing, boating, traveling, and playing cards. For the last twenty years, they wintered at their home in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.



Left to cherish her memory and the abundant "Rube-isms" that accompany them are her children and their families: son Glen (Ardelle) Noggle of Dublin; Jillian, Joe, Camden and Peyton Bowman; Mitch, Heather Aiden and Jase Noggle, Nick and Kate Noggle; son David (Julie) Noggle of St. George, Utah; Michael Noggle, Stephen Noggle; daughter Tena (Chase) Eyster of Ontario and Jensen Eyster; brother Gerald Crissinger of Bucyrus, sister-in-law Eloise Cover of Florida; step-children Gary (Susan) Cover of Mt. Gilead, Teresa (Mike) Smiley of Mt. Gilead and Gayle (Leslie) Cover of Caledonia. Ruby was preceded in death by a great-granddaughter, Lily James Bowman.



The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 30 with Rev. Gary Proietti officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Galion.



Memorial contributions may be made to Galion Community Foundation General Scholarship Fund in care of the funeral home.



