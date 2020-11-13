1/
Ruby Mae (Rorick) Grimes-Sowers
Ruby Mae (Rorick) Grimes-Sowers, 98, of Galion, passed from this life at Mill Creek Nursing Center on November 12, 2020. Because of her love for the soil, she was known for growing and cultivation the most beautiful flowers wherever she lived. She also had a love for all her family's furry friends.

Friends may call on Monday, November 16, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Mark A. Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home; 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral services will be held immediately following with Minister Adam Witt officiating. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her first husband.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Crestline Church of Christ, in care of the funeral home. Those wishing to share a memory of Ruby or to the Sowers family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Ruby Mae Sowers.



Published in Galion Inquirer from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH 44833
419-468-4242
