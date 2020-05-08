Russell W. Saurers, Jr., 78, of Crestline passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio after an extended illness.
Russ was born in Massillon, Ohio on March 29, 1942 to the late Russell Saurers, Sr. and Wilodene "Billie" (McBeth) Saurers. He married Judi (Amstutz) Saurers on November 15, 1963 and she survives him.
Russ was a past council member of the First English Lutheran Church, Crestline. Upon its closing he transferred his membership to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Crestline. He was owner and operator of the Crestline Nursing Home and Jolly Pirate Donut Shop & Deli. Russ was an officer and member of the Crestline Chamber of Commerce. He was an officer and member of the Crestline Historical Society. Russ was a member of the Arcana Lodge #272, Crestline, Ohio Free & Accepted Masons and then transferred to the Galion Lodge #414 Free & Accepted Mason at the closing of the Crestline Lodge. He was also a member of the Scottish Rite, Valley of Columbus and a life member of Galion Blue Lodge. Russ enjoyed spending time with his family and going on family vacations, especially where there was water.
Russ is survived by his daughter, Tara (Kris) Eckert, Crestline; grandchildren, Ben (Brittany) Eckert, Galion, Dustin Eckert, Columbus; great-grandchildren, Riley Eckert, Remmi Eckert; brother, Dave (Emily) Saurers, Crestline; sister-in-law's, Deanna Livingston, Mansfield and Jackie Saurers, Crestline.
In addition to his parents, Russ was preceded in death by his son, Todd Saurers and brother, Richard Saurers.
A private service will be held with Pastor Diana Seaman, officiating and burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens, Crestline.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crestline Historical Society in care of Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline.
Those wishing to share a memory of Russ or send condolences to the Saurers family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Russell Saurers.
