Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Memorial service 3:00 PM United Freewill Baptist Church 288 Pershing Avenue Galion , OH

Ruth Ann Dotson, 85, of Galion passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Avita Health System in Galion.



Ruth was born in Amonate, Virginia on April 27, 1934 to the late James Gordon Martin and Josephine (Turner) Silcott. Ruth's father James passed away when she was 3 years old and was raised by the late Hayward Silcott. She married Howard Dotson on May 31, 1956 and he preceded her in death on July 19, 1998.



Ruth was a homemaker where she took great pride in taking care of her family. She was very proud of her children and loved her family dearly. Anyone that crossed paths with Ruth instantly became her family. Her home was always open to all children and Ruth would make sure that she cooked for an "Army" because she never knew how many children would be there. She was a member of the United Freewill Baptist Church and was very religious saying that she was "studying for finals" which meant that she was reading the Bible.



Ruth is survived by her son, Charles Dotson of West Salem; her daughter Bambi Blanco of Galion; daughter-in-law, Michelle Dotson of Ontario; her grandchildren, Amber, India - who Ruth help raise, Shae and Josh; her great-grandchildren, Gavin, Madeline, Avery, Grayson, Jackson, Alice; her siblings, Junior (Betty) Martin of Danville, Clara Yates Grundy, Virginia, Billy (Lillian) Martin of Bucyrus; and her best friend and confidant, Dorothy (Joe) Vencill of Bucyrus.



Ruth was preceded in death by her son, Howard Ray Dotson who just passed away on February 12, 2020.



Memorial services will be held at 3:30 pm on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at United Freewill Baptist Church, 288 Pershing Avenue, Galion, Ohio with Pastor David Bates officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to the United Freewill Baptist Church.



Those wishing to share a memory of Ruth or to the Dotson family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.



