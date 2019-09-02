Ruth E. Herzog, 79, of Crestline passed away on September 2, 2019 in Galion Community Hospital, Galion, due to complications brought on by ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease).
Friends may call on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Heritage Health Care- Mansfield in care of the funeral home.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Sept. 4, 2019