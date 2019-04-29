Ruth F. Barker, 91, formerly of Crestline passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Magnolia Terrace, Galion.
Friends may call on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, Ohio with Deacon Greg Kirk officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Home Care Matters Home, Health, and Hospice.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 1, 2019