The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Ruth F. Barker. Ruth F. Barker, 91, formerly of Crestline passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Magnolia Terrace, Galion.Friends may call on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, Ohio with Deacon Greg Kirk officiating. Burial will follow in Crawford County Memory Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to Home Care Matters Home, Health, and Hospice.Those wishing to share a memory of Ruth or to the Barker family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Ruth F. Barker. Published in The Galion Inquirer on May 1, 2019

