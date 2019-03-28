Obituary Print Ruth Kiamy McNeal (1928 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Ruth Kiamy McNeal, 91, of Galion passed away Thursday afternoon, March 14, 2019 at Altercare of Bucyrus.



She was born March 9, 1928 in Mansfield and was the daughter of Royal and Joanna (Ploger) Kiamy. Ruth married Robert A. McNeal, Sr., on February 13, 1949 and he preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by two sons, Robert, Jr., and James McNeal.



Ruth graduated in 1936 from Mansfield Senior High. She was a long time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Galion. Ruth enjoyed playing cards, especially bridge. Ruth enjoyed trips to Lake Erie, spending time with family and friends and will be greatly missed.



She is survived by daughter Susan McNeal of Carrollton, Texas; two granddaughters Andrea Turner of Dublin and Kristine McNeal of Marion and a brother Richard Kiamy of Oregon.



The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 240 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where a memorial service will be held Sunday at 3:00 p.m. with Rev. Gary Proietti officiating.



Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Ruth McNeal, and condolences may be made to them at



218 S. Market Street

Galion , OH 44833

419-468-1424 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 30, 2019

