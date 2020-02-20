Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth M. Lambert. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel 218 S. Market Street Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-1424 Send Flowers Obituary

Ruth M. Lambert, 81, of Galion went to be with her Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Signature HealthCARE of Galion after a nine year battle with Multiple Myeloma.



Born January 11, 1939 in New Haven, West Virginia, she was the daughter of Clawson and Glenna (Nease) Roush. She married William "Bill" Lambert on April 25, 1959 and they enjoyed over 60 years together.



She was a graduate of Wahama High School in 1956. Ruth was a woman of strong faith and member of Southview Baptist Church in Galion. She was always busy, by crocheting, knitting or doing things for others. Ruth was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians. She will be remembered for her many quilts she made for her family.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters Tammy (Glen) Shifley of Galion and Debbie (Bob) Keller of Mansfield and Kris (Rodney) Whited of Mt. Gilead; grandchildren Nichole Unger, Nathaniel (Kayla) Shifley, Kathleen Keller, Meghan Keller, Noah Whited and Gavin Whited; great grandchildren Jimmy and Mason Unger and Grayson and Reed Shifley and brothers Jim Roush of West Columbia, West Virginia and Harold Roush of Rutland, Ohio.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by sister Betty Sprouse.



The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 24 with Evangelist Jeff Staton officiating. Burial will follow at Crawford County Memory Gardens.



Memorial contributions may be made to in care of the funeral home.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on Feb. 21, 2020

