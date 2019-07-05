Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ruth Marie DeLong. View Sign Service Information Snyder Funeral Home, Bellville Butler Chapel 81 Mill Rd Bellville , OH 44813 (419)-886-2491 Send Flowers Obituary

LEXINGTON: Ruth Marie DeLong, 98, of Lexington passed away Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019 in Lexington Court Care Center. She was born October 21, 1920 to Wayne F. and Viola Mae (Fleming) Charles.



Ruth graduated from Bellville High School in 1938. Ruth first met Paul DeLong at Four Corners Church in Butler. On May 16, 1942 the two were married. Ruth and Paul celebrated 68 years of marriage before his passing in 2011.



A dedicated homemaker and farmer, Ruth's energy and attention was in caring for her family. She enjoyed flower gardening and growing vegetables which she often canned.



Ruth was a member of the Cloverleaf Community Club. She enjoyed reading and solving word search puzzles. Ruth was a member of Impact Worship Center.



She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Paul E. DeLong, Jr. and Mary DeLong of Lexington; two daughters Mary Ann DeLong of Marion and Margie DeLong and her husband Colby Dyer of Painesville; grandchildren Sharma DeLong, Deborah Loveless and her husband Alan Netherby, Pam and Mike Hull, Heather and Alex Moise; great grandchildren Sheena and TJ Boroff, Michael and Emily Swanger, Kevin Hull, Brice Hull, Rachel Swanger, Adam, Margaret, and George Moise; great-great grandchildren Myla, Memphis, and Liam Boroff; sister Martha Charles of Bellville, sister and brother-in-law Virginia and Floyd Savage of Fredericktown, sister-in-law Jackie DeLong of Mansfield; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Paul DeLong, siblings Leslie Charles and Paul Charles.



The DeLong family will receive friends Sunday, July 7, 2019 from 2-4pm in the Bellville Snyder Funeral Home. Visitation will continue Monday from 10-11am at the funeral home where funeral services will begin at 11am. Celebrant Jerry Wilson will officiate and burial will follow in Zion Four Corners Cemetery.



Memorial contributions to Impact Worship Center or Camp Sychar may be made at the funeral home.



Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 10, 2019

