Ruth M. Ness, 94, of Ontario, passed on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Millcreek Nursing Home in Galion after a long, happy life.
Friends may call from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way N., Galion. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion. Entombment will follow in Oak Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum in Lexington. Memorial contributions may be made to Galion First United Church of Christ in care of the funeral home.
Those wishing to share a memory of Ruth or to the Ness family may do so by visiting masfh.com
Published in The Galion Inquirer on June 1, 2019