Sadie Jean Rowe

Service Information
Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home
303 Portland Way North
Galion, OH
44833
(419)-468-4242
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tabernacle of Praise
6480 Lower Leesville Rd.
Leesville, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle of Praise
6480 Lower Leesville Rd.
Leesville, OH
Obituary
Sadie Jean Rowe passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital.

Friends may from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Tabernacle of Praise, 6480 Lower Leesville Rd., Leesville. A memorial service for Sadie will follow at the church at 11:00 AM with Pastor Josh Cole officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, to help defray the cost of medical and funeral expenses.

Those wishing to share a condolence to the Rowe family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Sadie Jean Rowe.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 3, 2019
