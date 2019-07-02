Sadie Jean Rowe passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital.
Friends may from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Tabernacle of Praise, 6480 Lower Leesville Rd., Leesville. A memorial service for Sadie will follow at the church at 11:00 AM with Pastor Josh Cole officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family, to help defray the cost of medical and funeral expenses.
Those wishing to share a condolence to the Rowe family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Sadie Jean Rowe.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on July 3, 2019