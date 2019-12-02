Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





Friends may call on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main Street, Crestline, Ohio until the time of the funeral. Services will be held at 6:00 PM with Chaplain Bill Seymour, officiating. A Celebration of Life will follow at Stats Sports Bar, 101 S. Seltzer Street, Crestline, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Sandi or to the Watts family may do so by visiting



