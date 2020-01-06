Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 223 W. Main Street Crestline , OH 44827 (419)-683-2020 Send Flowers Obituary





Friends may call on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 West Main St., Crestline. Funeral services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 North Thoman St., Crestline on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, where full military honors will be rendered by the U.S. Navy and the Galion Crestline Veterans Military Funeral Detail.



Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice, in care of the funeral home.



Those wishing to share a memory of Sean or send condolences to the Vincent family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Sean A. Vincent.



