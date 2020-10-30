Sevilla A. Ault, 80, of Galion passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home.

She was born March 6, 1940 in Johnsville, Ohio, and was the daughter of Floyd and Geneva (Melcher) Snell.

Sevilla received her Associates Degree in Radiology from Mansfield General and had advanced training in Nuclear Medicine and Technology training throughout her career. She worked as an X-Ray Technician at Galion Hospital and a phlebotomist at Dr. James Goudy's office.

Sevilla was an Ohio State football fan and enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by a son, Scott (Jeannine Windbigler) Ault of Columbus; two granddaughters, Kara (Amanda) Ault of Galion and Macy (Alan) Bame of Galion; two great-grandchildren, Rose Hernandez and Hazel Bame; sisters Jeannene Burgett, Cheryl (Rod) Furniss, Barb (Charles) Logan and Sandra Hunt and brothers Darrell (Silver) Snell, Frank (Dee) Snell and Sam (Carlene) Snell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter Ginger Ault and three brothers, Gene, Dale and Chuck Snell.

Private services will be held for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Rescued Rollers (local animal rescue) in care of the funeral home.

Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Sevilla Ault, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.