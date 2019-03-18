Obituary Print Sheila Kaye (Howe) Laribee (1938 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Sheila Kaye (Howe) Laribee, 80, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born in Lodi, Ohio on September 19, 1938 to the late Hilda (Delong) and Gordon Howe.



She graduated from Union High School in Epworth, Ohio in 1956. She married her high school sweetheart, Lawrence Laribee, December 27, 1957. Sheila demonstrated unconditional love to him and celebrated 52 years of marriage, before he preceded her in death in 2010.



Sheila & Lawrence had 5 extraordinary children, Teresa (Billy) Wagoner, Mike (Julie) Laribee, Laurene deceased (Todd) Hoffman, Linda (Steve) Kleman and Julia (Greg) Geiger. Sheila loved being a grandmother to Caine Hoffman (deceased), Luke (Olivia) Hoffman, Ryan Wagoner (deceased), Matt and Renee Geiger, Brandon (Jody) Wagoner and Cameron (Brooke) Wagoner and Logan Henke: She has 8 great-grandchildren.



She is survived by her brother, Jan (Sherry) Howe and half brother Gordon (Jennifer) Howe and many nieces and nephews.



Sheila had a passion for people, never met a stranger and was rarely seen without her sweet smile. She loved the Lord and was faithful to Him, through many trials and sufferings. She passed that love onto her children. She was a devoted mother and guided her children through their education, 4-H, horse shows, truck pulls and life. Sheila had the privilege of going on a cruise and toured Asia in 2010 with her daughter Linda. She also went parasailing at the age of 70.



She worked nights at Shelby Business Forms for over a decade. Once her last child was in high school, she went back to nursing school. Sheila was proud to be a NCTC graduate, associate of nursing and was a retired RN from MedCentral-Mansfield Health Systems. She loved the excitement and challenge of the emergency room.



A celebration of life will be held at Galion Grace Brethren Church, 1055 Winchester Rd, Galion, Ohio on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gifts of Love pantry at Galion Grace Brethren, 1055 Winchester Rd, Galion, Ohio 44833. A private, family burial will be held at Ashland Cemetery.



Those wishing to share a memory of Sheila or the Laribee family may do so by visiting



223 W. Main Street

Crestline , OH 44827

419-683-2020 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 16, 2019

