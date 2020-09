Or Copy this URL to Share

Diane Shelton had a smile and presence that lit up the room. She loved everybody and especially children. Shirley Diane Shelton, 59, of Galion passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at her residence after an extended illness. Arrangements are in care of the Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion.

