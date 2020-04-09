Stephen Glen Butterman, 60, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after an 8 year battle against cancer.
A private family graveside service will be held in Oakwood Cemetery, Bucyrus with Fr. Paul Fahrbach officiating. We ask that anyone attending the Graveside Service please abide to the ""Social Distancing"" parameters set by CDC.
Steve's love of books made his membership in the Friends of the Galion Public Library a natural fit. To honor that passion, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Galion Public Library or the Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Those wishing to share a memory of Stephen or to the Butterman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com
The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Stephen G. Butterman.
Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 11, 2020