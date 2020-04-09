Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Send Flowers Obituary





A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 with Fr. Paul Fahrbach officiating. We ask that anyone attending the Graveside Service please abide to the "Social Distancing" parameters set by CDC.



Steve's love of books made his membership in the Friends of the Galion Public Library a natural fit. To honor that passion, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Galion Public Library or the Holy Trinity Catholic Church.



Those wishing to share a memory of Stephen or to the Butterman family may do so by visiting



The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Stephen G. Butterman. Stephen Glen Butterman, 60, of Galion passed away on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, after an 8 year battle against cancer.A private family graveside service will be held on Friday, April 10, 2020 with Fr. Paul Fahrbach officiating. We ask that anyone attending the Graveside Service please abide to the "Social Distancing" parameters set by CDC.Steve's love of books made his membership in the Friends of the Galion Public Library a natural fit. To honor that passion, memorial contributions may be made to Friends of the Galion Public Library or the Holy Trinity Catholic Church.Those wishing to share a memory of Stephen or to the Butterman family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion is honored to serve the family of Stephen G. Butterman. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Apr. 11, 2020

Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close