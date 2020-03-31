Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven D Eckstein. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Paul Reformed Cemetery Crestline , OH View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Steven D Eckstein, 73, of Galion passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home.



Steven was born in Crestline, Ohio on October 19, 1946 to the late Millard and Kathrine Eckstein. He married Trudy (Dill) Eckstein on September 3, 1977 and she preceded him in death on June 19, 2016.



Steven D. Eckstein grew up in Jefferson Township and graduated in 1964 from Colonel Crawford High School. Steven enrolled at The Ohio State University, transferred to Urbana College and then Ohio Northern University at Ada where he received a degree in history and political science. He was persuaded to enroll in the law school there and graduated with a juris doctor degree in 1972. He passed the bar exam that November. In May of 1979, Judge Eckstein would be awarded to be the domestic relations referee for the general division court. Then in 1981, he also took over being the traffic and small claims referee for the court. Next, in 1984 he would run for the probate-juvenile court judgeship where he was chosen in the general election and took office in February 1985. Since that time, he has continued in that position.



Judge Eckstein enjoyed bass fishing and loved taking his grandsons bobber fishing. He discovered in later years that one common element for lawyers is they have an insatiable appetite for reading, which includes him. He was a member of Calvary United Church of Christ in Crestline. Above all, he was an amazing father and grandfather.



Steve is survived by his twin daughters, Anastasia (Raymond Riddlebaugh) Eckstein of Galion and Andrea (Lindsay Simmons) Schlote of Louisville, Kentucky; sister Debra (Mike Henry) Eckstein of Crestline; his 8 grandchildren, Skyler, Conner, Tanner, Rylan, Kaitlyn, Brayden, Owen, and Madison; mother-in-law, Mary Dill of Galion; sister-in-law, Linda Moyer of Lucas; niece, Cortney Strassell; and nephew, Damion Moyer.



In addition to his parents and wife, Steve was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Heather Marie and brother, Mike Eckstein.



In light of the circumstances in our world today and keeping with the guidelines of social distancing. A public graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Crestline, Ohio with Rev. Gary Proietti and Pastor Diane Thomas officiating. At a later date a public visitation will be held and announced on the funeral home's website at



Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary United Church of Christ of Crestline.



Those wishing to share a memory of Steve or to the Eckstein family may do so by visiting www.



