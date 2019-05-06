Steven "Steve-O" V. Watkins, 60, of Crestline, passed away peacefully at UH Cleveland Medical Center, on May 2, 2019 in Cleveland after complications from cancer, with his family at his side.
Friends may call on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline. A Memorial service will be held at 7:00 PM on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Crestline, with Pastor Diana Seaman officiating. Steve's family requests that you please wear your favorite Ohio State, Cleveland Browns or NASCAR clothing.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crawford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home.
