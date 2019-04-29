Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Louise Barr. View Sign Service Information Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 (419)-468-4242 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home 303 Portland Way North Galion , OH 44833 View Map Burial Following Services Caledonia Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Susan L. Barr, 51, of Caledonia passed away on April 27, 2019, at her mother's home in Galion after almost a 2-year battle with cancer.



Susan was born in Detroit, Michigan on January 31, 1968, to the late Jackie L. Day and Barbara J. (Lenz) Day of Galion. She married Kevin R. Barr on September 9, 1989, and he survives her.



Susan was a member of the Marion First Church of the Nazarene. She was a proud 1999 graduate of Ashland University. Susan had great passion for teaching. Susan loved her teacher profession and left many impressions at the schools she taught special education at River Valley Schools, North Union Schools, and Fairway-Waycraft Schools. Susan enjoyed making scrapbooks. Being with all her family, was very important to Susan. She loved her family more than anything and would go above and beyond to see they had what they needed. Susan will be forever missed.



In addition to the love of her life Kevin, she is survived by her mother, Barbara Day of Galion; her son Andrew Barr; her daughter Marissa Barr; her brothers, Jerome Day of Galion and Lt. Col. Jeffrey H. (Allison) Day of Suffolk, Virginia; her in-laws, Louise and Ray Barr of Caledonia as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Friends may call on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 303 Portland Way North, Galion. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, Galion, Ohio with Pastor Steve Estep officiating. Burial will follow in Caledonia Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Home Care Matters Home, Health, and Hospice or the James Cancer Hospital Solove Research Institute.



Those wishing to share a memory of Susan or to the Barr family may do so by visiting



