Obituary Print Susan "Susie" Windbigler Johnson (1933 - 2019) | Visit Guest Book

Susan "Susie" Windbigler Johnson, 85, of Galion went to be with her Lord and Savior after a brief illness Friday, March 1, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital.



She was born August 20, 1933 in Bucyrus and was the daughter of Emmanuel and Mary (Brown) Miller. Susie married Donald Windbigler on August 20, 1949 and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1979. She then married Richard C. Johnson on February 5, 1982 and he survives.



Susie was a very active member of Diamond Hill Cathedral in Mansfield where she worked in the kitchen for the Living Bible Museum for many years as a volunteer. She also volunteered at Abundant Life Church in the Clothing Room and as a phone operator at WXML Christian Radio Station in Upper Sandusky. Susie loved to read her Bible, enjoyed helping people and especially loved her family.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Larry Donald (Phyllis) Windbigler of Sharpsburg, Kentucky, Michael Eugene (Janice) Windbigler and Timothy Lee (Robin) Windbigler all of Galion; step-sons Steven Johnson of Marysville, Philip Johnson of Galion and Edward Johnson of Bucyrus; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; two great great great grandchildren, foster daughter Teresa Burke of Mentor; brother Harold Miller of Bucyrus and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents and first husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter; three sisters and four brothers.



The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday March 6 with Rev. Charles Carrier officiating. Burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Walk Museum in care of the funeral home.



Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Susie Johnson, and condolences may be made to them at Susan "Susie" Windbigler Johnson, 85, of Galion went to be with her Lord and Savior after a brief illness Friday, March 1, 2019 at Galion Community Hospital.She was born August 20, 1933 in Bucyrus and was the daughter of Emmanuel and Mary (Brown) Miller. Susie married Donald Windbigler on August 20, 1949 and he preceded her in death on May 18, 1979. She then married Richard C. Johnson on February 5, 1982 and he survives.Susie was a very active member of Diamond Hill Cathedral in Mansfield where she worked in the kitchen for the Living Bible Museum for many years as a volunteer. She also volunteered at Abundant Life Church in the Clothing Room and as a phone operator at WXML Christian Radio Station in Upper Sandusky. Susie loved to read her Bible, enjoyed helping people and especially loved her family.In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons Larry Donald (Phyllis) Windbigler of Sharpsburg, Kentucky, Michael Eugene (Janice) Windbigler and Timothy Lee (Robin) Windbigler all of Galion; step-sons Steven Johnson of Marysville, Philip Johnson of Galion and Edward Johnson of Bucyrus; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; five great great-grandchildren; two great great great grandchildren, foster daughter Teresa Burke of Mentor; brother Harold Miller of Bucyrus and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and first husband she was preceded in death by a granddaughter; three sisters and four brothers.The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes, 218 South Market St., Galion, Ohio 44833 where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday March 6 with Rev. Charles Carrier officiating. Burial will follow at Iberia Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Walk Museum in care of the funeral home.Richardson Davis Chapel of Snyder Funeral Homes in Galion is honored to serve the family of Susie Johnson, and condolences may be made to them at www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com. Funeral Home Snyder Funeral Home, Richardson-Davis Chapel

218 S. Market Street

Galion , OH 44833

419-468-1424 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Galion Inquirer on Mar. 6, 2019

Share with Others Return to today's Obituaries for Galion Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close