Suzanne M. (Kossick) Day, 47, of Worthington, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at the Kobacker House in Columbus after a courageous 2½ year battle with cancer.
Friends may call on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main St., Crestline where a Vigil Service will follow at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Crestline Father Chris Bohnsack, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or for a college fund to be set aside for her son, Henry.
Those wishing to share a memory of Suzanne or to the Day family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.
Published in Galion Inquirer from Jun. 7 to Jul. 6, 2020.