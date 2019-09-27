Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia E. Ghent. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sylvia E. Ghent, 81, of Orchard Park in Bucyrus passed away on September 26, 2019 peacefully in her bed, under the care of Heartland Hospice.



She was born May 5, 1938 to the late Ingle Malone Dayton and Pearl Delores (Joyce) Dayton in Crescent, Ohio in Belmont County. On August 25, 1955, she married Russell Lee Ghent who preceded her in death on December 9, 1995. On November 3, 2012, she married Joseph Chovan who preceded her in death on September 15, 2016.



Surviving are her sons, Russ (Laura) Ghent of Florida, Chuck Ghent of Mt. Gilead, and Mark Ghent of Galion; her grandchildren, Jenny (Kevin) Mullins, Jina (Shawn) Arnold, Chrystal Keller, Ben (Krista) Neuman, James Ladefoged, Alex Ghent and Amanda Vernon along with 14 great grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents, beloved husbands, Russell Ghent and Joseph Chovan, as well as her daughter in law, Tammy Ghent.



Syl worked for many years at ITT North and as a Nurse's Assistant in Galion. Over the years, she resided in several Ohio communities, Crestline, Mt. Gliead, Galion, Warren, and most recently at Orchard Park Assisted Living in Bucyrus.



She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion, she enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs, taking drives, and dancing.



At Syl's request, there will be no calling hours. Her wishes were to be cremated and her ashes will be joined together with her first beloved husbands. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Galion, details of the service are not available at this time.



Memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's memory to St. Joseph Catholic Church or Heartland Hospice. Affordable Cremation & Funeral Services of Ohio is Honored to serve the family of Sylvia E. Ghent. Published in The Galion Inquirer on Sept. 28, 2019

